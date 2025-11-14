Keep a watch on CPM during SIR process: Congress leader KC Venugopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sounding an alert on potential manipulation, the Congress leadership has asked its Kerala unit to keep a close watch on the CPM as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls is under way in the state. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal issued the directive during a meeting with KPCC office-bearers and district Congress committee presidents, and with members of the Political Affairs Committee.

“If it is the BJP in north India, in Kerala it is the CPM which should be monitored in the case of the Special Intensive Revision, the Congress leadership has cautioned the KPCC office-bearers,” Venugopal told the meeting.

He warned that irregularities could occur in the process of updating the voters list as booth level officers (BLO), who are government employees, may act under the influence of the ruling party.

“In north India, where most states are ruled by BJP, we have seen instances of manipulation in the SIR process. Similarly, in Kerala, the CPM-led government’s employees deputed as BLOs could misuse their positions to influence the voters list,” he said.