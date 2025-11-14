Kerala HC asks Centre to review Amal Neerad firm’s plea on National Awards submission delay

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to consider a representation submitted by Amal Neerad Productions LLP, Ernakulam, which produced the Malayalam film Bougainvillea, regarding the alleged denial of an opportunity to submit its entry for the 72nd National Film Awards 2024.

The court directed that an order be issued in this regard within 10 days. Justice V G Arun issued the directive on the petition filed by Amal Neerad, partner of Amal Neerad Productions LLP.

The counsel submitted that the petitioner’s attempt to register on the official login portal was thwarted due to technical glitches. The petitioner’s film, Bougainvillea, for which the application was to be submitted, has been conferred with seven awards at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Therefore, the alleged denial of an opportunity will not only affect the production company but also the chances of the artists and technicians who have worked hard for the film’s overall success.

Though the petitioner submitted a request on 31 October, the last day for submitting the application, nothing has happened since. The Central government informed the court that the official portal was open from 10 October and that Pan-India publicity was given for the 72nd National Film Awards, 2024.

The court said it cannot delve into the question of whether the petitioner was prevented from applying due to a technical glitch. As the petitioner has raised such an allegation and submitted a request to extend the time for accepting the application, the authority concerned has to decide at the earliest.