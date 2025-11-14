Kerala HC refuses to entertain state government's plea to defer Special Intensive Revision

The election to the LSGIs is a massive exercise requiring the deployment of 1,76,000 personnel from government and quasi-government services for election-related duties, along with an additional 68,000 police and other security personnel for election-related security duties.

"The state would face an administrative deadlock if it conducted the LSGI elections and the SIR simultaneously," the Advocate General submitted.

The Election Commission of India said, “Nobody has raised any objections. The public has not objected either. Meetings have been held with all the concerned officers, including those from the State Election Commission, and it has been concluded that no such problem arises between the two exercises. We have decided to proceed harmoniously."