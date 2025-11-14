Kerala teen dies after falling from building in Dubai

DUBAI: A Kerala teen who was visiting Dubai died after falling from the top of a building in Deira, local media reported.

Mohammed Mishal, 19, from Kozhikode district of Kerala, was visiting his cousins and had been in Dubai for about 15 days, Gulf News reported.

The incident occurred on November 7 when Mishal reportedly went to the terrace of a multi-storey building to take photographs of flights.

“He was staying with his cousins here while his parents remained in Kozhikode. He had been in Dubai for about 15 days,” Haneefa K. K., a family friend, told Gulf News.

Mishal was rushed to Rashid Hospital immediately after the accident but could not be saved, Khaleej Times quoted social worker M. K. as saying.

“He had several internal injuries,” M. K. said, adding that Mishal was alive until he reached the hospital but died soon after.

Mishal was the only son of his parents. He is survived by his parents and two sisters, the report added.

A photography enthusiast, Mishal was pursuing a diploma in civil engineering at a college in Kozhikode, Gulf News reported.

“It’s a tragic loss. We are completing the legal formalities and hope to repatriate his body soon,” Haneefa said.