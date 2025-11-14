PM SHRI row: Minister Sivankutty, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam lock horns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the state government sent a letter to the Centre on the PM SHRI row, Education Minister V Sivankutty and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam engaged in a fresh round of war of words on Thursday.
Expressing doubt over the release of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) funds after clarifying the state’s stand on PM SHRI to the Centre, Sivankutty said that he will not be accountable if the Centre refrains from disbursing these funds worth Rs 1,152.77 crore. While the minister said that the letter was nobody’s win or loss, Binoy Viswam remarked that he doesn’t know what has intimidated his ‘respected friend’ for such a reaction.
Responding to Binoy’s earlier remark that the CPI knows the core of Left politics, Sivankutty said that the CPM does not need to learn the same from any other place.
“Binoy even saw the cabinet sub-committee in a dismissive way. But the committee will convene, note everyone’s opinions, and present a detailed report to the chief minister,” the education minister said in a press conference here. However, Sivankutty reiterated that there is no decision yet to completely withdraw from the scheme.
Countering nearly every statement the CPI secretary made on Wednesday, the minister said, “I came across statements from certain spaces that they are the only people who can safeguard Left values in India, and protect the education sector from the communal agenda of RSS. This can create misunderstandings among people, and hence I wanted to clarify it,” Sivankutty said.
Binoy Viswam stated that he does not know what prompted Sivankutty to make such a statement. “My political consciousness will not let me intimidate or get intimidated by someone, especially with the local body polls approaching,” he told the media. Reiterating that the letter marks a political victory for the LDF, Binoy said he takes the ministerial sub-committee seriously.