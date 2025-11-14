PM SHRI row: Minister Sivankutty, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam lock horns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the state government sent a letter to the Centre on the PM SHRI row, Education Minister V Sivankutty and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam engaged in a fresh round of war of words on Thursday.

Expressing doubt over the release of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) funds after clarifying the state’s stand on PM SHRI to the Centre, Sivankutty said that he will not be accountable if the Centre refrains from disbursing these funds worth Rs 1,152.77 crore. While the minister said that the letter was nobody’s win or loss, Binoy Viswam remarked that he doesn’t know what has intimidated his ‘respected friend’ for such a reaction.

Responding to Binoy’s earlier remark that the CPI knows the core of Left politics, Sivankutty said that the CPM does not need to learn the same from any other place.

“Binoy even saw the cabinet sub-committee in a dismissive way. But the committee will convene, note everyone’s opinions, and present a detailed report to the chief minister,” the education minister said in a press conference here. However, Sivankutty reiterated that there is no decision yet to completely withdraw from the scheme.