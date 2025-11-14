Ramayana from Sita’s perspective gets ‘epic’ Malayalam retelling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever heard of a lyrical retelling of Ramayana from Goddess Sita’s perspective? A Sita, who even while bemoaning her fate as an orphan and a castaway, chose to walk into Mother Earth’s bosom, rather than return to take her rightful place as the Queen of Ayodhya.

Chandrabati Ramayana, a 16th century work by Bengal’s first woman poet Chandrabati is one of the first versions of the epic that retells it from Sita’s point of view.

And now, it is available in Malayalam, as Chandrabati Ramayanam, thanks to writer Geethanjali Krishnan, who learnt Bengali and translated the work directly to Malayalam. In Geethanjali’s own words, it took her almost three years, one to learn the language including the alphabets, and another two to translate.

“By 2024 end, I completed the work. Learning Bengali was not very difficult, as it shares similarities with Hindi and Malayalam. Bengali, Malayalam and Sanskrit have many Pali words,” she said.

In accordance with the erstwhile oral poetic traditions handed down generations and cutting across native tongues, Chandrabati Ramayana captures life through the female gaze, and reflects upon the trials and tribulations rural women were so accustomed to at the time. Chandrabati’s take on Sita is in stark contrast with the widely-popular version.

That this Ramayana hardly contains any reference to the battles waged in the course of Lord Ram’s life makes it unlike Valmiki’s rendition.