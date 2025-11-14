Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT to conduct scientific tests at Sannidhanam

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case has sought the permission of Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru, through the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), to carry out scientific examinations at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

Acting on the Thantri’s suggestion, the court has granted approval to conduct the tests on November 17. The move comes in compliance with a Kerala High Court’s previous directive asking the SIT to complete all scientific analyses before the commencement of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

As per the rituals, the Thantri informed the court that the divine consent of the presiding deity must be sought before any scientific examination in and around the sanctum sanctorum. Accepting this, the court allowed the procedure to be carried out after the ucha pooja and closure of the temple at 1 pm on November 17.

The SIT plans to collect copper samples from the dwarapalaka idol plates, side door frames, and other metallic fixtures that were not sent for gold plating. These samples will be subjected to detailed physical and chemical teststo verify allegations of plate swapping.