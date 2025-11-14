Trailblazing trio: Kochi Water Metro to get first female pilots

KOCHI: Kochi Water Metro is making history, not just as India’s first water metro system, but by breaking gender barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field. Three determined women—Arunima A of Alappuzha, Lekshmi R S of Kollam, and Sneha S of Thiruvananthapuram—have successfully completed their rigorous nearly three-year training and will soon become the country’s inaugural female trainee boat pilots.

The journey to the cockpit

The trio, who all hold diplomas in electronics and electrical engineering, initially faced apprehension about entering this field. However, their dedication and the supportive environment provided by the Kochi Water Metro turned that nervousness into confidence.

As Lekshmi shared, “We only had diploma certificates, but were selected after appearing in the entry test... The masters and trainers were very much supportive, and the training went smoothly.” Ask them about the toughest section. Pat comes the answer, “Steering the boat and roping in the Fort Kochi (High Court- Fort Kochi) section is tough. We are also now adept at doing urgent maintenance work if required,” Lekshmi adds.

For Arunima, the journey was transformative. “When I applied, my kin were a little apprehensive over whether I could steer such a large complicated vessel. But now they are extending all their support... They are now proud that women are coming into the field.”

Their extensive training regimen, which included a stipend of up to Rs 19,000 plus benefits, was designed to ensure complete competence in operating the modern, electric vessels.