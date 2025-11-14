Trailblazing trio: Kochi Water Metro to get first female pilots

KOCHI: Kochi Water Metro is making history, not just as India’s first water metro system, but by breaking gender barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field. Three determined women—Arunima A of Alappuzha, Lekshmi R S of Kollam, and Sneha S of Thiruvananthapuram—have successfully completed their rigorous nearly three-year training and will soon become the country’s inaugural female trainee boat pilots.
The journey to the cockpit
The trio, who all hold diplomas in electronics and electrical engineering, initially faced apprehension about entering this field. However, their dedication and the supportive environment provided by the Kochi Water Metro turned that nervousness into confidence.
As Lekshmi shared, “We only had diploma certificates, but were selected after appearing in the entry test... The masters and trainers were very much supportive, and the training went smoothly.” Ask them about the toughest section. Pat comes the answer, “Steering the boat and roping in the Fort Kochi (High Court- Fort Kochi) section is tough. We are also now adept at doing urgent maintenance work if required,” Lekshmi adds.
For Arunima, the journey was transformative. “When I applied, my kin were a little apprehensive over whether I could steer such a large complicated vessel. But now they are extending all their support... They are now proud that women are coming into the field.”
Their extensive training regimen, which included a stipend of up to Rs 19,000 plus benefits, was designed to ensure complete competence in operating the modern, electric vessels.
“To become independent pilots, they need to get the ‘Serang’ Certificate issued by the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB). The trio from the first batch completed the mandatory two-year training and have applied for the licence. Once they get it, we aim to deploy them as solo boat pilots. They are as good as anyone,” said Kochi Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P John.
The training equipped them to handle every task -- from handling ropes, to becoming proficient in the complex functionalities of the boats. “Once we learn the complex functionalities, these boats are smoother to handle than the mechanised ones as everything can be controlled from the cockpit,” noted Reni Mathew, manager (HR), KWML.
The training also includes ‘drills and emergency courses’. “It includes the actions to be taken on a war footing during emergencies. For instance, if a commuter falls into the water, measures like throwing floating devices like lifebuoy, and using ropes to pull them into the boat and all. Then what to do when the boat goes out of control. For instance, when getting drifted by high tides. There is an emergency steering on the rear side of the boats. The training covers all that,” said Balu Alex Varghese, Safety Officer.
The next crucial step for the pilots is obtaining the ‘Serang’ Certificate (Boatmasters Licence) issued by the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB). This certification is mandatory to permit them to operate a vessel independently. Having completed the two-year training, they are now in the process of applying for the licence. Once certified, the Kochi Water Metro plans to deploy them as solo boat pilots, officially launching their careers and setting a precedent for other women.