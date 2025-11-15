A unique MT tribute to mark BEAME@500

For over four decades, the Bank Employees Arts Movement - Ernakulam (BEAME) has stood as a beacon of cultural and artistic zest in the city. What began as a modest initiative by a group of art-loving bank employees in the early 1980s has today grown into one of Kerala’s most active cultural collectives.



On November 17, the collective will mark a remarkable milestone — its 500th monthly cultural programme. Set to be held at TDM Hall, the event promises to be a unique celebration of BEAME’s journey.



“The 500th programme is not just a number for us. It is a big feat, something that started in 1983 is continuing even after 42 years. It’s a celebration of people coming together for the love of art,” says K S Ravindran, the president of the collective.



The highlight of the evening will be ‘MT: Ezhuthinte Aathmavu’, a unique visual presentation bringing together a blend of theatre, music, and dance.



Presented in collaboration with the Ernakulam Karayogam, this audio-visual production has been brought to life by Sabarmathi Theatre Village, Perambra, Kozhikode.