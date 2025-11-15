After Bihar rout, UDF allies urge Congress to introspect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the huge defeat of the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar election, constituents of the UDF have urged the Congress leadership to undertake a thorough introspection. Several front partners said the results reflected a failure to effectively address people’s issues during the campaign and stressed that a clear course correction is essential ahead of the upcoming crucial assembly polls, including Kerala.
Strikingly, every UDF partner TNIE spoke to echoed the sentiment expressed by CWC member Shashi Tharoor about the Bihar setback. Tharoor had said that in view of the setback in Bihar, the Congress has the responsibility to study it in detail.
“Though there were allegations of ‘vote chori’ involving the removal of 65 lakh voters from the electoral roll in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan’s defeat must be viewed with utmost seriousness,” said IUML leader and MP E T Mohammed Basheer. “This is high time they identified the lapses and corrected them,” he added. Within the League and other Muslim organisations, there is apprehension that the Bihar outcome could influence the political climate in Kerala.
According to political commentator Sreekumar Manayil, “a national narrative portraying the Congress as a diminishing force could affect its prospects in Kerala.” “There are traditional pro-Congress voters’ groups who have supported the party for decades. They may now reconsider their stance and even view the CPM as an alternative to the BJP,” he said.
Several UDF leaders, who preferred anonymity, told TNIE that Congress leaders should give due consideration to the observations raised by leaders such as Tharoor rather than dismissing them outright. Both the CMP and RSP also called for an introspection of the campaign strategy and the election outcome. While both parties cited the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a major reason for the setback, they agreed that a broader review is needed.
“The India bloc failed to address the issues directly connected to the lives of people,” said CMP general secretary C P John. “For example, the issue of reservation which was pivotal in Bihar polity was not at all addressed. Instead they were mainly focusing on the faults in the election system,” he said.
UDF constituents are also concerned that Congress’ setback might influence Kerala’s middle class, which holds significant sway in shaping public opinion. “For the aspiring middle class and youth, who are closely watching these developments, the perception that Congress is becoming an ‘old party’ is deeply worrying,” said a senior UDF leader. RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John, while acknowledging that the SIR process played a major role in Mahagathbandhan’s defeat, also called for introspection to identify the shortcomings.
Tharoor’s comments draw flak from Hassan
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor has said that in view of the setback in Bihar assembly election, the Congress party has the responsibility to introspect and study the results in detail. “Congress was not the dominant partner in Bihar.
The RJD was the major partner in poll campaign and that party should also look carefully at its own performance. It is very important that we look at the totality of our performance. Let us analyse the results in detail.” Meanwhile, Tharoor’s remarks invited the wrath of some Congress leaders. Former KPCC president M M Hassan criticised Tharoor for his articles questioning dynasty politics existing in parties, including Congress. Referring to Tharoor being part of the Congress Working Committee, Hassan said “If you have even minimum decency, resign first and then speak.”