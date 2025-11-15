After Bihar rout, UDF allies urge Congress to introspect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the huge defeat of the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar election, constituents of the UDF have urged the Congress leadership to undertake a thorough introspection. Several front partners said the results reflected a failure to effectively address people’s issues during the campaign and stressed that a clear course correction is essential ahead of the upcoming crucial assembly polls, including Kerala.

Strikingly, every UDF partner TNIE spoke to echoed the sentiment expressed by CWC member Shashi Tharoor about the Bihar setback. Tharoor had said that in view of the setback in Bihar, the Congress has the responsibility to study it in detail.

“Though there were allegations of ‘vote chori’ involving the removal of 65 lakh voters from the electoral roll in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan’s defeat must be viewed with utmost seriousness,” said IUML leader and MP E T Mohammed Basheer. “This is high time they identified the lapses and corrected them,” he added. Within the League and other Muslim organisations, there is apprehension that the Bihar outcome could influence the political climate in Kerala.

According to political commentator Sreekumar Manayil, “a national narrative portraying the Congress as a diminishing force could affect its prospects in Kerala.” “There are traditional pro-Congress voters’ groups who have supported the party for decades. They may now reconsider their stance and even view the CPM as an alternative to the BJP,” he said.