Amid taxi conflicts, govt pitching Kerala Savaari as safer alternative

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With tension persisting between online taxi-hailing platforms and traditional drivers across major tourist hubs in Kerala, raising concerns over passenger safety, the state government is turning to the upgraded app Kerala Savaari 2.0 as a comprehensive alternative.

The home-grown, government-owned ride-hailing platform is being strengthened with new features including integration with Kerala Police’s safety application, Pol-App, to ensure safer travel for women.

An official associated with the project told TNIE that the Pol-App integration will be rolled out by December. Women riders will be able to add three emergency contact numbers while booking a ride, and they can instantly share their travel experience with their close contacts through an in-app chat feature.

“If a passenger feels unsafe, she can trigger an SOS alert to Pol-App. This service is already operational, and integrating it into Kerala Savaari will significantly enhance passenger safety. Once an SOS is sent, the passenger receives a call within 45 seconds and her location is immediately shared with the police. Depending on the complaint, strict action will follow. The motor vehicles department will initiate procedures to suspend the driver’s licence and the vehicle’s registration if required,” the official said.

To curb fleecing of tourists at major destinations, the authorities are also planning to introduce eco-tourism packages within the Kerala Savaari app in collaboration with the forest department.