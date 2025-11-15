Ayurveda expert C A Raman passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ayurveda physician and former Director of Ayurveda C A Raman passed away at the age of 94 at a private hospital due to age-related ailments. After his official service, Raman continued working in the Ayurveda tourism sector as chief physician at Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and Yoga Centre.

He was also the state government’s special officer for Folk Medical Therapy and a prominent figure in the traditional medicine.

He had treated many eminent personalities, including former chief minister K Karunakaran, several ministers, members of the Travancore royal family, and well-known figures from political and cultural spheres.

With numerous disciples, he had received several recognitions during his official career, including national and international awards. Public homage will be held at Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and Yoga Centre on Saturday from 9.30am to 4pm.

The funeral will be held on Sunday at 12pm at Santhi Kavadam, Thiruvananthapuram. His wife C K Lalitha predeceased him. Children: M R Santhosh Kumar (Late), M R Beenarani, R Subhash (KSRTC), Children-in-law: Prameela Santhosh, P Sasidharan, P T Omana.