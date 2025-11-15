Bihar boosts BJP’s morale in Kerala

KOCHI: With less than one month to go for the local body elections, the NDA’s landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls has come as a morale booster for the BJP rank and file in Kerala. The obliteration of the Congress has not only drained the confidence of its leaders but has also created an impression that the opposition is crumbling. In the Kerala context, the increasing trend of consolidation of Hindu votes and alienation of Christian votes are posing threat to Congress, and according to political observers, the Bihar results will further weaken its image.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Kerala in August, had set a target for the state leadership to raise the party’s vote share to 25% in the local body polls. After achieving the 20% target in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the national leadership has told the new state unit to consolidate its position as the third alternative. In the past week, many local CPM, CPI and Congress leaders have joined BJP, an indication of its growing influence. Though politicians term the defections as desperate moves for seats, BJP believes this will help shed the untouchable tag that has been posing hurdles in its growth.

“The political killings in Kannur started with CPM leaders joining the RSS in the 1960s. After that, CPM leaders were afraid to switch loyalty. Now, local leaders of the CPM are joining the BJP without fear. This indicates the changing role of the BJP in Kerala politics,” BJP leader and journalist K V S Haridas told TNIE.