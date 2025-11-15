Bihar boosts BJP’s morale in Kerala

KOCHI: With less than one month to go for the local body elections, the NDA’s landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls has come as a morale booster for the BJP rank and file in Kerala. The obliteration of the Congress has not only drained the confidence of its leaders but has also created an impression that the opposition is crumbling. In the Kerala context, the increasing trend of consolidation of Hindu votes and alienation of Christian votes are posing threat to Congress, and according to political observers, the Bihar results will further weaken its image.
Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Kerala in August, had set a target for the state leadership to raise the party’s vote share to 25% in the local body polls. After achieving the 20% target in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the national leadership has told the new state unit to consolidate its position as the third alternative. In the past week, many local CPM, CPI and Congress leaders have joined BJP, an indication of its growing influence. Though politicians term the defections as desperate moves for seats, BJP believes this will help shed the untouchable tag that has been posing hurdles in its growth.
“The political killings in Kannur started with CPM leaders joining the RSS in the 1960s. After that, CPM leaders were afraid to switch loyalty. Now, local leaders of the CPM are joining the BJP without fear. This indicates the changing role of the BJP in Kerala politics,” BJP leader and journalist K V S Haridas told TNIE.
The BJP also expects a Hindu vote consolidation in its favour in southern districts in the backdrop of the Sabarimala gold theft case. The arrest of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu and charges against CPM leaders, including ex-TDB president A Padmakumar, may work in its favour.
“The Bihar elections have wiped out the dynasty politics followed by Congress and RJD. This will serve as an eye opener to parties like SP, DMK and TMC,” said BJP state vice-president K S Radhakrishnan.
“The result endorses the development politics of Narendra Modi. Naturally, refelctions of Bihar elections will have an impact in Kerala. The allegations against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls have failed to influence voters. BJP will make significant gains in local body polls and will grow as a formidable force after the 2026 assembly polls,” he said.
Political commentator A Jayashankar observed that though the Bihar results will provide an advantage to the BJP, the ultimate beneficiary will be the LDF. “The result has drained the morale of the Congress and demolished Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. In Kerala, Congress’ stand in the Munambam issue, Palluruthy hijab issue, and its decision to cooperate with Jamaat-e-Islami have earned the wrath of the Christian community. The eroding support from the Christian and Nair communities will weaken the Congress. The ultimate gainer will by the LDF and this will pave the way for a third Pinarayi government,” he said.