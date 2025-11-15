INTERVIEW| BJP to focus on LDF’s development failures, governance issues: Surendran

With local body elections around the corner, the BJP is banking on anti-incumbency and highlighting what it calls “developmental failures” of the LDF government. In an interview with TNIE correspondent Jose K Joseph, senior BJP leader K Surendran spoke about the party’s campaign priorities, the state’s financial situation, and issues that will dominate the polls.

Excerpts:

What are the key issues the BJP is raising this local body election?

The BJP is highlighting the severe financial and developmental crisis in Kerala. Over the past decade, the Centre has launched several major schemes, including the Smart City project, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Grameen Sadak Yojana, that have benefited many parts of India, including Kerala. However, the state government has failed to effectively utilise these opportunities.

Many of these projects require the state to provide a small share of funding, but Kerala has been unable to do so. As a result, the benefits have not reached people. The LDF government has also reduced allocations to local bodies, which has further hurt development. These failures will be key issues for the BJP.

Is the Sabarimala issue part of your campaign?

Yes, absolutely. The widespread corruption and mismanagement at Sabarimala remain major concerns. The BJP is also raising the poor state of Kerala’s healthcare system. From primary health centres to medical colleges, most facilities run mainly on National Health Mission funds. Despite the government’s claims of investing more in health, very little has been done on the ground.