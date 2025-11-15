Kerala High Court refuses to defer SIR

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by the state government seeking to defer the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Kerala till the completion of local body polls.

The court pointed out that the petitions concerning SIR in other states are pending before the Supreme Court. While closing the plea, Justice V G Arun said: “Judicial discipline and comity requires this court to refrain from entertaining the petition. Therefore, this writ petition is closed, leaving it open for the state government to move the Supreme Court or approach this court depending on the outcome of the petitions pending before the SC.”

The state said in the instant writ petition, the state is not challenging the validity of SIR and the plea is only to defer the process till the elections to the local bodies are complete.

The HC said it will be inappropriate for this court to entertain the writ plea by interpreting the SC’s interim order.