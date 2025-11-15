Kerala RSS worker dies by suicide after being denied ticket in local body polls

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Alleging that the BJP leadership denied a poll ticket for the local body elections, an RSS worker named Anand K Thampi committed suicide by hanging on Saturday evening. Sharing his suicide note to his friends through WhatsApp, Anand was found hanging at his home by 5.20 pm. Putting the party in a spot, the former BJP member also alleges in his suicide note that the key BJP-RSS leaders of the area are part of a soil mafia, including the current BJP candidate of the Thrikkannapuram ward, Vinod Kumar, area secretary Udayakumar, constituency committee member Krishnakumar, and Nagar Karyavahak Rajesh.

Anand, who mentions in his suicide note that he wished to contest from the Thrikkannapuram ward of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, states that he decided to contest as an independent candidate from the same ward. After this, he had to face mental stress from BJP and RSS leaders, which went beyond his limits. Keeping the saffron organisations in a negative light, he further states in his suicide note that no BJP-RSS members should be allowed to see his body.