Key suspect in organ trafficking case in NIA custody

KOCHI: The NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, has granted custody of Madhu Jayakumar of Ernakulam, the key accused in a case related to the alleged trafficking of people to Iran for illegal organ donation, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till November 19.

The NIA suspects that Madhu is the mastermind behind an organ-trafficking network operating in Iran, allegedly coordinating with hospitals there. It suspected that around 20 Indians have been taken to Iran under his leadership since 2019.

The organ-trade racket came to light when Immigration Bureau officials questioned Sabith Nasar, a Thrissur resident, who arrived from Iran in August 2024. He had been taken to Iran to donate a kidney after being promised a large sum of money. Apart from Sabith, Sajith Shyam and Bellamkonda Ramaprasad — who were intermediaries in Madhu’s network — were arrested last year.