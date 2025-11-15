Kochi ranks fourth in youth employability, overtakes Delhi and Hyderabad: Report

KOCHI: Kochi has pulled off a stunning leap in India’s talent map — outpacing metro giants Delhi and Hyderabad with a whopping 76.56% employability score, according to the India Skill Report 2026.

The report by Education Testing Device (ETS), a global education and talent solutions firm, prepared along with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said the coastal city, long known for its culture and cosmopolitan buzz, is now stamping its authority as one of the country’s fastest-rising skill and opportunity hubs.

As Global Capability Centres (GCCs) — now employing over 2 million professionals and generating USD 46 billion in annual exports — spread their wings, the ripple effects are energising Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore — once considered secondary markets — are fast becoming the new engines of global delivery, it said.

As far as the youth employability is concerned, Kerala scored 72.16%, above Delhi at 71.25%. Kerala stood fourth in the rankings; Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 78.64%, followed by Maharashtra (75.42%), Karnataka (73.85%).