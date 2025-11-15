New guidelines for tours to ensure student safety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The motor vehicles department (MVD) has issued fresh directions to schools and colleges across the state to ensure the safety of students during educational tours. Authorities have been reminded that they must inform the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at least one week in advance of undertaking any trip.

According to the Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju, the move comes in response to repeated concerns about unsafe practices in student transport. In previous years, inspections revealed that several buses carrying students lacked proper emergency exits and fire safety mechanisms. Drivers and passengers were not briefed on how to respond in case of an emergency, and many vehicles were found to be fitted with illegal accessories such as speakers and decorative lights. Officials warned that such modifications could trigger fire accidents and distract other road users, creating serious risks in public places.

With educational trips scheduled in the academic calendar this year, the MVD has reiterated that any accident involving a bus carrying students will be considered the direct responsibility of the school or college principal. Institutions have therefore been instructed to strictly comply with the safety protocol.

The guidelines require school and college managements to notify the MVD in advance so that officials can inspect the buses and provide safety briefings to both students and drivers. The department emphasised that these measures are not merely procedural but essential to prevent tragedies and to instill a culture of responsibility among educational institutions.