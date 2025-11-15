Renowned science author Prof VK Damodaran passed away at 85

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned author, science philosopher and environmental activist Prof VK Damodaran (85) passed away on Saturday. He breathed his last at a private hospital here at 12.40 am. Son of freedom fighter VP Kutti Master and PM Mathu, he was one of the founding members of Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), and had also served the society as its president and general secretary.



A seasoned academician and orator, he has authored over 20 books in his career. A former ex-officio secretary of the power department, he was also an ExCom council member of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment. A long-term chairman of the Centre for Environment and Development (CED), he had also served as the chairman of the Nature's Green Guardians' Foundation (NGGFn) and president of the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust.



A lifetime senior member and fellow of the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), its Kerala section's former chair and India council executive vice chair, he had also won the IEEE Asia-Pacific Region Award in 2012 for his sustained efforts in promoting renewable energy for developing a hybrid village energy centre model for the power availability in the distant areas of Africa. He had also worked as the advisor for the energy planning of China and multiple African countries.