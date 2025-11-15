Scammed by bike dealer, buyer to get Rs 2 lakh in damages

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Malappuram native has won a prolonged legal battle against an automobile dealer who cheated him by delivering a used demo bike. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Majeri-based dealer to refund the purchase price and an additional Rs 2 lakh as compensation and Rs 3,000 as costs.

According to the complainant, the automobile dealer cheated him by selling a used demo bike under the pretext of a new one.

The complainant bought a new Twister bike in July 2012 after exchanging his old two-wheeler and paying an additional Rs 62,000.

When the vehicle was delivered, there were scratches on the petrol tank, rusting on the saree guard and also wear and tear on the tyres. He initially declined to receive the vehicle but was forced to accept it.

He noticed a slipping of gear and an unusual sound from the engine while riding. When contacted, the dealer said the problems would be resolved after the first service.

The complainant later found out that the vehicle delivered to him was a demo bike registered in February 2012 in the name of Calicut Aditya Honda at the RTO, Kozhikode. He then approached the Malappuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which ordered in his favour.