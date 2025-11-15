Seat allocation talks spark clashes at IUML meets in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: Disagreements over seat allocation have triggered a series of clashes across IUML committees in Malappuram, with three separate meetings disrupted this week.

The most serious incident occurred in Vengara on Thursday night, where a meeting called to finalise the party’s nominee for the 20th ward of Kacheripady descended into chaos.

Two factions, one backing the panchayat IUML president Parambil Khader, and the other supporting ex-ward member C P Khader, entered into a heated exchange that spiralled into physical confrontation. Unable to restore order, the leadership adjourned the meeting without a decision.

In Wandoor, candidate discussions for Kalikavu block panchayat took an unexpected turn, when party workers, angered by the leadership’s refusal to approve the candidate proposed by the Karuvarakundu panchayat faction, locked the leaders inside the office. The standoff ended after the leadership conceded to the faction’s demand.

Earlier this week, disagreements during candidate finalisation led to an altercation among local party workers in Edayur. Although the situation was brought under control, it underscored the widening rift within the rank and file.

With local body elections approaching, the repeated flare-ups inside the UDF and the IUML in particular has been making headlines these days.

Leaders now face mounting pressure to contain factional disputes and present a united front before the campaign gains momentum. However, the UDF leadership meetings are failing to yield any results.