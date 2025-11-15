Taking charge at a crucial phase, Jayakumar vows to restore trust in Devaswom Board

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking office at a crucial phase as the state debates the role of the Devaswom Board, K Jayakumar assumed charge as the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board on Saturday and said the new governing committee must respond to the clear expectations of devotees.

“If the faith of devotees has been shaken at any point we will ensure such situations are not repeated and that trust is fully restored. I see this responsibility as the call of the time,” he said.

He said the board will build on the reforms initiated by the previous committee and move ahead with changes that may even be radical.

Former chief secretary K Jayakumar who has long experience handling administration in Sabarimala took charge at a time when controversies surrounding the shrine are at their peak.