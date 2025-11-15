Teen with disability uses AI to turn waste into wonders

KOZHIKODE: He can neither read nor write, but 15-year-old Ajsal from Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district has found a unique way to learn -- through artificial intelligence. A student with learning disabilities, Ajsal creates fascinating working models from discarded materials that leave everyone around him amazed.

The second of three children born to Jamal and Sabeera of Cheppilamkode, Kadaikal, Ajsal spends most of his time turning waste into art. Using old wires, bottles, and cardboard, he has crafted models of dinosaurs, horror movie characters like “Demon the Ghost,” and several other imaginative creations, all from the confines of his home.

Until the age of twelve, life was a daily struggle for Ajsal’s family. “He couldn’t step out of the house. If we sent him to school, he wouldn’t stay in class. Sometimes he would even attack others. It was very difficult to manage him,” recalls his mother, Sabeera. “We couldn’t attend any family functions because of his unpredictable behaviour.”

But everything began to change when one day when Ajsal gathered discarded items and made a figure of a little boy. Soon, he started making dinosaurs and models of ghosts from horror films. “That’s when we noticed a change in him,” says Sabeera. “He became calmer, more focused, and we started encouraging his creativity.”

Ajsal says his journey began with curiosity. “Since childhood, I loved collecting small things I found around me. Then I started watching YouTube videos and learned how to make figures from waste materials,” he explains. Though he cannot read or write, Ajsal uses AI and voice typing to explore and learn. “Through AI, I’ve learned about science, art, and even some English and Hindi. It’s like my teacher,” he says proudly.

Without any formal training, Ajsal has also mastered skating, performing with the ease and confidence of a professional. When asked about his dream, Ajsal says, “Albert Einstein is my role model. I want to become a scientist one day”.