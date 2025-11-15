VR headsets and AI boards: Tech turns anganwadi into a virtual wonderland

PATHANAMTHITTA: At four years old, Achu can instantly identify a crocodile in a virtual jungle, while Aami, 3, who was once reluctant to be in class, now delights in watching a 3D apple appear before her eyes.

A quiet learning revolution has been unfolding at the state’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered anganwadi in Mullanvathukkal, in Pathanamthitta district’s Mezhuveli grama panchayat. The initiative has not only transformed the way students learn but also boosted regular attendance among children aged two to six.

Since early this month, the tiny tots here have moved beyond chalks and slates to explore poems, songs, and foundational concepts through virtual reality (VR) headsets, AI-enabled smart boards, and other interactive digital tools.

The Mezhuveli Mullanvathukkal anganwadi now proudly houses the state’s first virtual reality lab for pre-schoolers.

“Children understand better through visuals... it helps them grasp topics faster. They love it so much that they don’t even want to go home after class,” said Shanthi, the teacher, with a smile, as her students giggle in the background.

The project forms part of the Pandalam block panchayat’s annual development initiative, with Mezhuveli chosen as the pilot centre.

“Learning and knowledge are constantly evolving. With modern tools like AI and virtual reality, education is entering a new era. To keep pace with these changes, children must experience new ways of learning,” said block panchayat president B S Anish Mon, who inaugurated the project on November 6.