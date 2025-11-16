Bihar poll results spark CPM-Congress blame game in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fierce blame game has erupted between the CPM and Congress, both partners in the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, following the poll drubbing suffered by the front in the Bihar assembly election. CPM state secretary M V Govindan launched a scathing attack on AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal alleging that he failed to fulfil his responsibility in Bihar.

“Instead of fulfilling his responsibility of strengthening the broad anti -BJP front in Bihar, Venugopal, who is the number two leader in Congress, was in Kerala consolidating his power in the state Congress unit,” Govindan alleged.

“If the Congress had fulfilled its responsibility as a leading party in the front, the result would have been different. Congress rebels had contested in several seats.

In four seats allotted to CPI, Congress rebels were present. In one seat, the total votes received by the CPI and Congress rebel candidates were larger than the winning candidate’s votes. Congress failed to fulfil its responsibility of forming a broad anti- BJP front,” he added.

Govindan called upon secular political parties to introspect on Bihar results.

“The main reason for the setback was the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process by which around 65 lakh votes were removed from the voters list. And the Election Commission allowed the Bihar government to announce Rs 10,000 financial aid to women even after the code of conduct was announced,” he said.