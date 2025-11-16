BLO dies by suicide in Kannur; family blames pressure from SIR work

KANNUR: A sense of shock spread through Ettukudukka in the Kankol–Alappadamba panchayat near Payyannur after 41-year-old Aneesh George was found dead at his home on Sunday, in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

Aneesh, a school attendant who was also serving as a booth-level officer (BLO), had been actively involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral roll. According to his family and neighbours, he had been struggling under immense pressure related to the task.

Shyju V K, a neighbour of Aneesh, said, “He took his family to church in the morning and returned home, and it was after that he ended his life. Although he faced some difficulty understanding a few houses during his BLO work, he managed by asking others for help. We never imagined he would take such a step. He leaves behind his wife and two children.”

Following the incident, Peringome police registered a case of unnatural death under BNSS 194 on November 16. According to the police report, he hanged himself from a hook in the hall on the upper floor of his house.

Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, IAS said, “Our preliminary inquiry shows no signs of work-related pressure. Aneesh had been performing well as a BLO. In the first phase of the SIR process—distributing enumeration forms to households—he had already completed 77% of the work in his ward under the Payyannur Assembly constituency. The Chief Electoral Officer has asked for a detailed report on his death. After combining the findings from the ERO and the police, a consolidated report will be sent to the CEO.”

