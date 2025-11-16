Bouquets and brickbats for Arya Rajendran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In December 2020, when Arya Rajendran assumed charge as mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, at the age of 21, she captured national and global attention.

Her elevation as the youngest mayor in the country was hailed as a bold political experiment that captured the generational and ideological shift in Kerala’s political landscape. Half a decade later, as the state heads for another round of local-body elections, questions abound over whether the LDF has succeeded in capitalising on its decision and whether Arya’s tenure lived up to expectations.

Arya’s early days in office were widely celebrated. But, controversy soon caught up. The 2022 backdoor-appointment row, over an alleged letter sent to the CPM seeking a list of party workers to be named to vacancies in the corporation, raised serious ethical concerns. In 2024, her altercation with a KSRTC driver drew further rebuke, with Arya facing accusations of misuse of power and insensitivity. Public sentiment turned against her.

She started courting mounting criticism from both opposition parties and citizen groups. Several elected representatives complained about how she was inaccessible over phone.

Apart from public appearances at events, she failed to handle the media like her predecessors. Residents’ associations and civic groups alleged that despite the long list of accolades, the corporation under her leadership failed to connect with the concerns of the public.

Yet, the Left front has defended Arya’s record in office. “Arya was able to perform well under pressure,” said senior CPM leader and former Rajya Sabha member T N Seema. “It was a remarkable decision by the LDF to bring youngsters to the fore. As the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram is a city with major development projects.