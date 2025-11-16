INTERVIEW| ‘Kerala matches west in treatment, but cancer mortality rate higher’

People say diet guidelines keep changing. What should we follow?

The government’s ideal plate remains the simplest and most reliable guide: half the plate should be fruits and vegetables, one quarter carbohydrates and the rest proteins. If people follow this, they won’t have to chase every new diet trend.

How was your experience working in the government sector?

Only the government can create large-scale change—programmes like the Ernakulam District Cancer Control Programme are possible only through the public system—but the pace is extremely slow and heavily bureaucratic, which makes it difficult to meet timelines. That’s why I eventually stepped down after three years. The private sector offers advanced treatment, but it lacks the structure needed for organised, population-level cancer control.

Why do bureaucratic delays persist? How can we fix them?

Change will happen only when the public pushes for it because we are part of the system and elect those who run it. The problem is that we are illness-conscious, not wellness-conscious. When we launched an early detection package costing just Rs 2,000, hardly anyone came forward, though early diagnosis saves lives. Until people demand services and actively participate, delays will continue.

How effective are cancer vaccines?

The cervical cancer vaccine is extremely effective and has contributed to a clear drop in cases, which are now around 11 per lakh. It should be given at 12 to 14 years of age, but many people still hesitate because the benefits have not been communicated well enough.

Why are younger people in Kerala getting cancer?

We cannot pinpoint a single reason, but we know that breast cancer appears almost 10 years earlier in Kerala than in many other places, and oral cancer also occurs at younger ages, likely because habits like nicotine and gutka use begin early. National studies exist, but we still need Kerala-specific research to understand the trend better.

What major differences do you see between healthcare in Kerala and the US?

The US system follows strict guideline-based processes and patients willingly join clinical trials, which often leads to better outcomes. In Kerala, trials still carry a negative image, and that lack of participation slows innovation and limits access to the newest treatments.

What role should centres like Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, and Cochin Cancer Centre play?

These institutions should become hubs of innovation and research rather than being judged only on the number of patients treated. Kerala needs its own protocols and technological advancements. Because of Dr Krishnan Nair’s legacy, people still rush first to RCC, but what we need now is a decentralised model where PHCs do screening, taluk hospitals do biopsies, and district hospitals handle chemotherapy, with only rare and complex cases going to RCC or CCC.

Are all cancers curable?

If a cancer does not return within five years, most patients can be considered cured, although some cancers like breast cancer may recur later and need longer follow-up. There is no vaccine that prevents recurrence; early detection and proper treatment are what matter.