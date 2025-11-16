NIA extends probe into 2023 Maoist attack in Wayanad

KOCHI: In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to conduct further investigation into the 2023 Maoist attack on the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) office in Wayanad, even after filing a chargesheet against five accused.

Officials said the probe will continue as the forensic reports are still awaited. The agency has also sought and obtained permission from the Ernakulam NIA Special Court to conduct further investigation.

The agency has submitted various digital and physical samples to forensic laboratories in Kerala and Tamil Nadu for comparative analysis, and the reports are awaited.

In addition, a petition was filed before the court seeking permission to inspect the material objects, including the weapons seized by the Anti-Terrorist Squad. The court has granted the request, and the process is currently under way. Given these pending reports and procedures, the NIA stated that further investigation in the case is required and will continue until all forensic and material examinations are completed.

According to the NIA, on September 28, 2023, five members of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), armed with prohibited firearms, trespassed into the KFDC office at Kambamala in Thalapuzha, Wayanad.

The accused allegedly raised grievances over the poor conditions faced by Kambamala plantation workers, took foodgrains and other items, forcibly evicted staff from the office building, and vandalised the premises, causing damage estimated at Rs 5 lakh.