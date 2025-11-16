No ballot buzz in Mattannur, where polls come two years late

KANNUR: Even as the announcement of local body elections brought political buzz and excitement across the state, with other municipalities gearing up for campaigns, banners, and strategies, Mattannur stood quietly apart. The municipality will have to wait until 2027 for its turn as its administrative committee still has nearly two years left in its current term.

Mattannur panchayat was established in 1962 through the merger of the Pazhassi, Kolari, and Porora villages. The region was elevated to a municipality in 1991 by the E K Nayanar-led LDF government. However, after the UDF came to power the same year, the status was reverted to a panchayat. The LDF later approached the High Court, which reinstated Mattannur as a municipality in 1992.

Despite this, the municipality did not function for several years due to a shortage of staff and was administered by a special officer. Regular municipal elections were eventually conducted in 1997, and since then, Mattannur’s elections have been held on a different schedule from other local self-government bodies.

Though the Mattannur municipal election is still far away, political activities among party workers are gaining momentum. To stay active and contribute to the campaign efforts, party members from Mattannur are being assigned responsibilities in neighbouring panchayats for the upcoming local body elections.