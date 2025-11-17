Ammonia-laced fish a worry? Fret no more!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent sinking of a cargo ship off the Kerala coast came as a further blow to Malayalis already being fed with headlines about seizures of formalin- and ammonia-laced marine products. Now, hope is at hand, as a product to remove all such adulterants in your favourite seafood is in the works.

Having recently won funding at the FFS YIP Protothon event conducted by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), a team of researchers, students, and teachers of Muvattupuzha Nirmala College is developing a lipid-based powder, which could be the next pathbreaking innovation in the field.

“The project, which took three years to prepare, was initially focused on detection of adulteration,” said Dr Jijo VJ, assistant professor in the chemistry department.

“Later, the students and researchers suggested that adulteration removal could have higher market demand, so we integrated that aspect as well. This makes our project different from current products on the market, which only detect toxic substances,” he added.

“All one has to do is mix the powder in water and wash the fish in it. The powder is food-grade, so even if it is present in the fish after washing, there won’t be any health implications,” Jijo claimed. Ten grams of powder in a sachet worth Rs 20 would be enough to clean one kilogram of fish, he added.