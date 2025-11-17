An autorickshaw driver’s race against odds to feed the hungry in Kochi

KOCHI: For 44-year-old Anaz Panavally, his humble autorickshaw isn’t just a means of livelihood. It is the vehicle for a quiet, persistent mission against hunger in Kochi. While he spends his days ferrying passengers, Anaz dedicates his meagre earnings and spare time to buying food packets and distributing them to the city’s poor and homeless.

This life-altering commitment was sparked by a deeply affecting incident that happened in 2019 at Jose Junction. Anaz, originally hailing from Panavally in Alappuzha district and driving an autorickshaw in Kochi for 18 years, witnessed a distressing sight.

“Dusk had set in, and suddenly, I was distracted by a squabble,” Anaz recalled. Three persons, including a woman, were fighting fiercely over a single plate of rice someone had given them. “That was an eye-opener. Until then, I looked at the people living on the streets passively. But this thought came to my mind that they too are humans with all feelings and emotions,” he said.

The sight of desperation for a basic meal ignited a profound empathy. Since then, he has used whatever savings he can scrape together from his earnings to buy and distribute food. He remembers the immense satisfaction of buying a meal for a six-year-old girl on the roadside in Kundannoor, a feeling that cemented his path. For the past six years, he has been striving to distribute water bottles to traffic police personnel, pedestrians, and school students during hot summer days.