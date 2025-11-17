BJP finds itself on the defensive as woman worker attempts suicide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The suicide of Anand Kumar Thampi on Saturday caught the BJP leadership off guard, quickly turning into a major political flashpoint. And even as the party rushed to clarify that Anand was not a member, the situation took a turn for the worse on Sunday when a prominent woman activist from Nedumangad attempted suicide over the alleged denial of a seat.

The back-to-back incidents provided fresh ammunition for the Congress and the Left to attack the BJP, placing the party on the defensive ahead of the local-body polls.

Anand was reportedly upset over not being given a ticket. His death triggered immediate political reactions, forcing the BJP to issue a clarification that Anand was not a party worker and had never been part of its candidate list.

According to the party, he was associated with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

Addressing the developments, BJP state general secretary S Suresh said the party was saddened by Anand’s death but condemned what he described as political exploitation of the tragedy.

“Anand was not a BJP worker, nor was he on our candidate list. Yet the Congress and the Left are using his death as a political weapon. This is cheap politics,” he said.

On the Nedumangad incident, he confirmed that the woman was indeed a BJP worker and said the party would conduct a detailed inquiry.