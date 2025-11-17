Congress candidate moves Kerala HC against deletion of her name from voters' list

KOCHI: Vyshna Suresh, the Congress candidate for the Muttada division of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, approached the Kerala High Court on Monday challenging the deletion of her name from the voters’ list.

The court will take up the case today at 1.45 pm. Senior advocate George Poonthottam will appear for the petitioner.

According to the petitioner, she and her family were included in the draft voters’ list published on 29 September. However, she alleged that the Branch Secretary of the CPM raised a baseless objection on 5 November, after her candidature was announced.

Pursuant to the objection, the Election Commission issued a notice and conducted a hearing on November 12. At the hearing, she produced all relevant documents proving her residence at Building No. 18/564 (old 3/564). Despite the complainant's absence and without proper recording of proceedings, the Commission, acting arbitrarily and under the influence of the complainant, deleted the names of the petitioner and her parents from the voters’ list without issuing any order.