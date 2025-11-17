Congress candidate moves Kerala HC against deletion of her name from voters' list

KOCHI: Vyshna Suresh, the Congress candidate for the Muttada division of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, approached the Kerala High Court on Monday challenging the deletion of her name from the voters’ list.
The court will take up the case today at 1.45 pm. Senior advocate George Poonthottam will appear for the petitioner.
According to the petitioner, she and her family were included in the draft voters’ list published on 29 September. However, she alleged that the Branch Secretary of the CPM raised a baseless objection on 5 November, after her candidature was announced.
Pursuant to the objection, the Election Commission issued a notice and conducted a hearing on November 12. At the hearing, she produced all relevant documents proving her residence at Building No. 18/564 (old 3/564). Despite the complainant's absence and without proper recording of proceedings, the Commission, acting arbitrarily and under the influence of the complainant, deleted the names of the petitioner and her parents from the voters’ list without issuing any order.
The final voters’ list, due to be published on November 12, was not released. However, the petitioner was able to view an online preview showing her deletion, which later disappeared.
Consequently, she filed an appeal before the competent authority under Rule 26 of the Kerala Municipalities (Registration of Electors) Rules, 1994. However, she was not able to produce the deletion order as it was allegedly withheld.
The SIR enumeration notice received thereafter again showed her residence as 3/564, confirming her rightful inclusion.
With the last date for filing nominations being November 21, she has sought a direction to consider her appeal and ensure the inclusion of her name in the voters’ list of Division 27, Part 5, Muttada.
She further stated that the deletion of her name is illegal and politically motivated, violating her statutory and constitutional rights to vote and contest in the upcoming election.