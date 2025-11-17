Indefinite traffic ban on Kerala's key interstate highway

KOCHI: Traffic movement will be completely banned on the crucial interstate Anamala Road (SH 21) from Vazhachal to Malakkapara from Monday. The restriction is necessitated by the perilous condition of a culvert along the road. The closure would last for months as the public works department (PWD) is struggling to secure a contractor for the repair work in the deep forest region.

The culvert, located approximately 17km from Vazhachal in the forest area, is in a dangerous condition and can collapse at any time, said Rakesh C, executive engineer, Road Division, Thrissur. A portion of the culvert has already collapsed, and cracks have reappeared even after the repair work. The engineer emphasised the gravity of the situation, noting that its complete failure would sever connectivity between the two regions.

Despite securing an administrative sanction of Rs 40 lakh for the repair work, the PWD is still unable to find a contractor. A significant hurdle is the culvert’s location in the forest area with a high threat from wildlife, specifically from elephants. “We couldn’t get a contractor there despite our best efforts,” the official said.