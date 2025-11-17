Indefinite traffic ban on Kerala's key interstate highway

KOCHI: Traffic movement will be completely banned on the crucial interstate Anamala Road (SH 21) from Vazhachal to Malakkapara from Monday. The restriction is necessitated by the perilous condition of a culvert along the road. The closure would last for months as the public works department (PWD) is struggling to secure a contractor for the repair work in the deep forest region.
The culvert, located approximately 17km from Vazhachal in the forest area, is in a dangerous condition and can collapse at any time, said Rakesh C, executive engineer, Road Division, Thrissur. A portion of the culvert has already collapsed, and cracks have reappeared even after the repair work. The engineer emphasised the gravity of the situation, noting that its complete failure would sever connectivity between the two regions.
Despite securing an administrative sanction of Rs 40 lakh for the repair work, the PWD is still unable to find a contractor. A significant hurdle is the culvert’s location in the forest area with a high threat from wildlife, specifically from elephants. “We couldn’t get a contractor there despite our best efforts,” the official said.
The ban’s duration remains uncertain. The PWD has written to the forest department seeking permission to build a temporary road nearby, which would allow single-vehicle passage and help restore some traffic flow. “If we get the nod, we’ll construct a temporary road so that the traffic could be restored.
However, we are yet to get the permission from the forest department,” said Rakesh, adding that failure in securing the permission would mean that the traffic may not be restored until the completion of the entirely new culvert, a process that “may take three months.”
The PWD is now preparing to float new tenders for demolishing the existing structure and constructing a new culvert. To expedite this, the department has written to the district collector seeking a relaxation from the election norms currently in place.
Meanwhile, the ban would result in bus services between Chalakudy and Malakkapara, operated by both the KSRTC and private operators, getting cancelled. “The PWD is yet to inform us. We have four services to Malakkapara from Chalakudy, besides the budget tourism trips.
With the traffic ban in place, they will be cancelled indefinitely,” said a senior KSRTC official. The Anamala Road (SH 21), also known as the Chalakudy-Malakkappara Road, is a vital 86-km-long route known for passing through the picturesque rainforests and linking Kerala and Tamil Nadu.