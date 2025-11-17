Kollam corporation braces for fierce triangular battle

KOLLAM: Kollam corporation is expected to witness one of the fiercest battles in the upcoming local body elections with all three major fronts claiming an upper hand.
The LDF, which has ruled the corporation for more than two decades, is treating the election as a test, while both the UDF and BJP insist that anti-incumbency and shifting demographics will favour them this time.
Kollam Block Congress Committee president D Geetha Krishnan said the UDF has a clear advantage. “We readied our candidates much earlier.They have gone door to door, listened to people’s issues such as water scarcity, waste management, road work and disease prevention and assured them of solutions.
Our volunteers also ensured all UDF supporters were enrolled in voters’ list,” he said. Such a painstaking process was never taken up by Congress, Krishnan said. He said under the leadership of RSP leader N K Premachandran, the UDF has compiled instances of alleged corruption under the LDF rule and highlighted them through meetings and marches.
The BJP believes Kollam is one of the few corporations where it can significantly improve its presence. “People have lost faith in the LDF and UDF. Forget waste management or development, not a single meaningful project has happened here under the LDF. This time, voters want change, and that is why the BJP will gain,” said a senior party leader.
A CPM source said LDF’s long rule shows public trust. “Kollam corporation has been a Left bastion for more than 20 years. That confidence remains. However, post delimitation, certain areas in town and coastal regions may swing to UDF,” said the source.
Mayor Honey Benjamin said the LDF tackled major civic issues that have affected residents. “The biggest issue is waste management, and we have almost resolved it. We introduced agro bins, and the new recycling project is in the pipeline. It will be completed within six months of the new council taking charge. People have recognised our work, and they will not desert LDF,” Honey said.
Voting in Kollam district will be held on December 9.