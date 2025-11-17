Kollam corporation braces for fierce triangular battle

KOLLAM: Kollam corporation is expected to witness one of the fiercest battles in the upcoming local body elections with all three major fronts claiming an upper hand.

The LDF, which has ruled the corporation for more than two decades, is treating the election as a test, while both the UDF and BJP insist that anti-incumbency and shifting demographics will favour them this time.

Kollam Block Congress Committee president D Geetha Krishnan said the UDF has a clear advantage. “We readied our candidates much earlier.They have gone door to door, listened to people’s issues such as water scarcity, waste management, road work and disease prevention and assured them of solutions.

Our volunteers also ensured all UDF supporters were enrolled in voters’ list,” he said. Such a painstaking process was never taken up by Congress, Krishnan said. He said under the leadership of RSP leader N K Premachandran, the UDF has compiled instances of alleged corruption under the LDF rule and highlighted them through meetings and marches.