Munambam agitation enters day 400 with no solution in sight

KOCHI: Four hundred days and counting! The indefinite relay hunger strike on the premises of Velankanni Matha Church, in Munambam, may have hit a milestone, but the fate of the over 600 local families remains in suspended animation. Even after the Kerala High Court ruled that their land is not waqf, the state government has not initiated any steps towards restoring their revenue rights.

On Sunday, residents gave vent to their frustration by burning copies of their property documents and taking out a protest march.

“We live each day in the expectation of a lasting solution. We never ever thought the agitation would extend to the 400th day,” said Joseph Benny, convenor of the Munambam Land Protection Council.

The agitation venue has been seeing a continuous parade of political leaders, he said, adding, “However, when it comes to the question of restoring our revenue rights, nobody has an answer!”

According to Fr Antony Xavier Tharayil, vicar of the parish, the hearings slotted in the High Court and the Waqf Tribunal this week are a beacon of hope.

“On November 19, the HC will pass its ruling, while the tribunal will give its judgment on November 21. Everything hinges on the statement that will be given by the advocate general, representing the state government. Political leaders have been visiting us from time to time. But they need to understand that it’s time for action -- not promises,” he said, addressing agitators. He highlighted how nothing had materialised from the meeting with minister P Rajeeve.