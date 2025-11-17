Munambam agitation enters day 400 with no solution in sight

KOCHI: Four hundred days and counting! The indefinite relay hunger strike on the premises of Velankanni Matha Church, in Munambam, may have hit a milestone, but the fate of the over 600 local families remains in suspended animation. Even after the Kerala High Court ruled that their land is not waqf, the state government has not initiated any steps towards restoring their revenue rights.
On Sunday, residents gave vent to their frustration by burning copies of their property documents and taking out a protest march.
“We live each day in the expectation of a lasting solution. We never ever thought the agitation would extend to the 400th day,” said Joseph Benny, convenor of the Munambam Land Protection Council.
The agitation venue has been seeing a continuous parade of political leaders, he said, adding, “However, when it comes to the question of restoring our revenue rights, nobody has an answer!”
According to Fr Antony Xavier Tharayil, vicar of the parish, the hearings slotted in the High Court and the Waqf Tribunal this week are a beacon of hope.
“On November 19, the HC will pass its ruling, while the tribunal will give its judgment on November 21. Everything hinges on the statement that will be given by the advocate general, representing the state government. Political leaders have been visiting us from time to time. But they need to understand that it’s time for action -- not promises,” he said, addressing agitators. He highlighted how nothing had materialised from the meeting with minister P Rajeeve.
Fr Antony said residents are done with excuses and promises. “We have seen days turn to weeks and weeks into months. We want the issue solved before the elections,” he added.
With local-body elections at their doorstep, residents are not too keen to participate. “Whom do we vote for? This is the big question that voters here face. Every political party has failed to keep its promise!” said Joseph Rockey Palackal, council member.
BJP state vice president Shone George said the ball now lies in the court of the state government, and it is delaying measures to restore the revenue rights of residents.
“The HC has said the land is not waqf! Now what is stopping the state government from restoring the revenue rights of residents? Since the case filed by the IUML is still in the Supreme Court, the formulation of rules that the central government had promised cannot be initiated. However, we had formed a committee comprising top lawyers to draft rules to reinstate their revenue rights. The committee prepared a proposal, and this has been submitted to the central government,” he told TNIE.