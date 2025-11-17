‘Panchavadi Palam’ still holds a mirror to corruption, nepotism and publicity craze

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been 41 years since the release of Panchavadi Palam, arguably among the best political satires in Malayalam cinema. As Kerala braces up for another election, many believe the timeless classic which took a dig at corruption and nepotism in politics still holds relevance.

Written and directed by K G George, the film is based on a novel by Veloor Krishnankutty. The dialogues were written by cartoonist Yesudasan. Set in an imaginary panchayat named Iravathakuzhi, the story is about corrupt politicians pulling down a bridge that was in good condition. However, the poorly constructed new bridge collapsed on the inaugural day.

Seasoned artists who gave life to the main characters were Bharat Gopy, Nedumudi Venu, Thilakan, K P Ummer, Sreevidya, Sukumari, Jagathy Sreekumar, Innocent, Sreenivasan, Venu Nagavally and Kalpana. Most of the crew, except Sreenivasan and Jagathy, are no more.

The role of Dussasana Kurup, the dim-witted panchayat president, was played by Gopy. The story went: There was no election in the panchayat for 12 years and the opposition led by Ishak Tharakan, a role played by Thilakan, unsuccessfully tries to topple Kurup through a no-confidence motion. Sikhandi Pillai, a panchayat committee member and strategist in the ruling front, mooted the idea of building a new bridge.