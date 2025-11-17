Ponmundam politics boils over as Congress alleges IUML-BJP nexus

MALAPPURAM: The political conflict in Ponmundam has flared into an unprecedented confrontation, with Congress openly accusing Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of forging ties with the BJP. Declaring that Congress will maintain a hard line against any form of cooperation with IUML, the party’s local leadership has intensified both ground-level and online campaigns, turning the feud into a street-level battle.
“If we form an alliance, it will be only with a secular formation,” said Ponmundam Block Congress president R Komukutty, asserting that the party had indeed joined hands with CPM at various junctures but never compromised its ideological position. “What we hear in Ponmundam is that IUML is holding discussions with the BJP. We cannot tolerate this,” he said.
Addressing ongoing attempts by senior leaders to broker peace, Komukutty was categorical that Ponmundam’s political identity cannot be altered to suit electoral alliances. “The panchayat was formed in 1955, and since then Congress here has had no connection with the IUML. We never aligned with their political or ideological views,” he said. “The state leaders might not understand our feelings,” he said.
The conflict has spilled into social media, where Youth Congress and KSU workers have launched aggressive campaigns targeting the IUML. Taking the fight to the streets, the Congress organised a day-long protest march on Saturday under the banner Navaponmundam Nirmithi Yatra, alleging large-scale mismanagement by IUML-led Panchayat Administrative Committee.
The IUML has countered the allegations sharply, accusing Congress-CPM of running a “Sambar Munnani” in Ponmundam since the 1960s. “It is well known that Congress and CPM have been in a pact since the 60s. After V Abdurahiman left Congress and joined CPM, this only strengthened,” said IUML Ponmundam vice-president Subair Elayodath.
“In Tanur assembly constituency, even when we contest as part of UDF, Congress workers do not vote for us. After all this betrayal, why should we form an alliance with Congress,” he said.
As things stand, the Congress will contest 11 of the 18 wards, the CPM will field candidates in 5, and Team Ponmundam will take 2. The IUML has decided to contest all wards independently, setting the stage for a no-holds-barred showdown in the local body elections.