Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT to hold scientific test of idols today

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple reached the hill shrine on Sunday to conduct a scientific test, police officials said.

The team led by DySP S Sasidharan, the investigation officer, reached Pampa on Sunday morning. The test, suggested by the Kerala High Court, will be carried out after 1pm on Monday, following the Deva Anujna (divine permission) rituals.

Apart from the police, forensic experts, including chemical analysts, will join the team for the procedure, officials added. The team will be stationed in Sannidhanam to complete the procedure on Monday itself.

Recently, the SIT had approached the court seeking permission to conduct scientific examinations of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols to determine the extent of gold loss reported in 2019. The court then directed the SIT to weigh the dwarapalakas and the side pillar plates. It also instructed the investigators to take a sample of the gold cladding to assess the purity and quality of the plating, measure the surface area of the plates, and collect copper samples from the dwarapalaka plates and door frames.

These samples, the court said, should be subjected to scientific analyses, including electrical conductivity, spectroscopic, and microstructure examinations. Though the SIT expected to complete the test on November 15, before the Sabarimala pilgrimage season begins, the thanthri (chief priest) suggested that the scientific examination be conducted after the Deva Anujna rituals.