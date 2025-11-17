Sabarimala temple opened for two-month-long pilgrimage season

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine at Sabarimala was opened on Sunday for the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season. Melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri, whose one-year term ends with the closure of the sreekovil in the evening, opened the temple at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru.

The ceremony marking the installation of the new melsanthi E D Prasad Nampoothiri was performed under the leadership of the thantri at 6 pm. He will take charge as the new melsanthi for a one-year term on Monday with the opening of the sreekovil at 3 pm.

The ceremony began with conducting kalasabhishekam on the new melsanthi in front of the sreekovil by the thantri, followed by administering moolantram in the ear of the melsanthi. As part of the ongoing practice of the temple, no other ritual was performed at the sreekovil.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar, MLA Pramod Narayan and board members P Raju and Santhosh Kumar were present at the ceremony.

The entry of devotees was restricted by issuing a total of 39,000 virtual queue passes and another 20,000 spot passes. The Valiyanadapandal was fully-packed, with the queue extending near Saramkuthi.