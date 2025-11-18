A Musical tribute to Kishore Da in Kochi

Anilkumar has been performing tribute programmes across the country this year to commemorate the 96th birth anniversary of the legendary playback singer.



The upcoming performance is a part of the same. Joining him on stage are singers Rijiya and Beena Murali, each bringing their own distinct vocal style to complement the tribute.



“The musical arrangements and orchestra will be led by Susanth, who is based in Kozhikode. He is a master himself,” informs Anilkumar.



Talking about the range of songs that one can perform when it comes to Kishore Kumar, Anilkumar remembers an incident, “I once performed 81 songs in a night, at a performance in Delhi, and still the audience came up and requested four more. We ended up performing 85 songs in total that night. I will never forget it,” he smiles.

Having performed in different cities, Anilkumar recalls having come across both positive and negative comments when singing in Kishore Kumar’s style. “Some appreciate that I can bring his magic to the stage, and some complain that I ‘only’ sing his songs majorly,” he chuckles.



Whatever the moods of the audience, he makes sure to tweak his playlist depending on the city he is performing in.



“One of my favourite places to perform in Kerala is Kozhikode, the audience there is very receptive and loving. They stay on till the end of the concert every time. Kochi does not disappoint either,” Anilkumar shares.



With a mix of unforgettable melodies, talented performers and the timeless charm of Kishore Kumar’s music, ‘Many Moods of Kishore Kumar’ will bring back the celebration and nostalgia that lovers of classic Hindi film music will not want to miss.



‘Many Moods of Kishore

Kumar’ @ FIne Arts Hall —

November 22, 6pm. Entry is free. For details: 9388663345