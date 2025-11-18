BJP eyes hat-trick; UDF, LDF fight for existence in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Palakkad Municipality holds a unique place in Kerala’s political landscape as the first urban body to be governed by the BJP. Having won in both the 2015 and 2020, the party is now aiming for an unprecedented hat-trick. The UDF, determined to reclaim power at any cost, is tightening its organisational grip, while the LDF has begun preparing for a strong contest with renewed strategy.

In the 2020 elections, the BJP won 28 of the 52 seats, improving on its 2015 tally of 24 seats and securing control of the municipality. This time, it hopes a decade’s worth of development projects will help it retain power. However, internal feud present a major challenge, particularly in Palayam ward.

Dissatisfaction has been simmering since the assembly by-election in which the present BJP state vice-president, C Krishnakumar was fielded as the BJP candidate. His defeat, coupled with the noticeable erosion of votes in municipal areas, sparked intense discussions and factional tensions within the party. Further cracks were exposed when the current municipal chairperson, Prameela Sasidharan, appeared at a public event alongside MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who the BJP had boycotted.

Sensing an opportunity, the UDF is calculating that these factors may improve its chances. In 2020, the Congress secured 12 seats while the Indian Union Muslim League won four.

The UDF has already finalised seat-sharing arrangements and is prepared for the contest, though concerns linger over allegations and factional issues surrounding Rahul. The coalition fears these controversies could turn electoral liabilities.

Meanwhile, the CPM aims to expand its influence by highlighting what it describes as stalled development and the ‘saffronisation’ of the municipality. The party currently holds seven seats and is strategising to increase its presence.