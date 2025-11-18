Cardiological Society–Kerala condemns false media reports linking Kozhikode cardiologist to Delhi blast

KOCHI: The Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Kerala Chapter, has issued a strong statement condemning the circulation of false and misleading media reports across India that wrongly linked Dr Arif Mohammed, a young cardiologist from Kozhikode, to the recent Delhi bombing incident.

Several media outlets and social media posts have misused Dr Arif’s photograph and identity, causing severe distress to him and those around him. Dr Arif, who is currently working at the Metromed International Cardiac Centre in Kozhikode, completed his DM in Cardiology from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in 2021 and has no connection whatsoever with the incident in Delhi.

Terming the incident 'deeply disturbing,' Dr P K Asokan, President, CSI Kerala, said the careless publication of incorrect information has inflicted “immense mental trauma on an innocent doctor, his family, and the medical community.”

“An innocent professional has been dragged into a situation he has nothing to do with. The reckless circulation of his picture and personal details is unacceptable. We urge authorities to intervene urgently, stop the spread of this misinformation, and take strict action against those responsible,” Dr Asokan said.

The CSI Kerala Chapter emphasised that the episode underscores a major lapse in responsible journalism and fact-checking practices. “Media houses and social media users must verify facts with utmost care. Publishing unverified information can destroy reputations and lives,” Dr Asokan added.

In the statement issued by Dr P K Asokan, president, and Dr Jo Joseph, secretary, the organisation has called upon all media outlets to immediately retract the erroneous reports, issue clarifications where necessary, and exercise restraint in future reporting. The public has also been urged not to share or amplify misleading content.