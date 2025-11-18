Hammer, sickle and star missing in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: The ruling party in a majority of local bodies, the CPM faces a dramatically different reality in Malappuram. In this Muslim-majority district, where the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) maintains an unshakeable hold, the CPM is not merely weak, it lacks even a single official party member in 14 local bodies. The organisational vacuum runs so deep that the party often struggles to field candidates on its own symbol.

Across several panchayats and municipalities, CPM-backed candidates now contest as independents, deliberately avoiding the iconic hammer, sickle and star. Of the district’s 10 municipalities, the party has no official councillors in Tanur and Tirurangadi. In Tanur alone, six councillors aligned with the LDF are independents.

“We reversed our negligible presence in Tanur by contesting as independents, securing six seats in 2020. All of us are CPM activists or sympathisers,” said P T Akbar, councillor of ward 13. Remarkably, Tanur elected seven BJP councillors, all under the lotus symbol.

The crisis is starker in block panchayats. The CPM failed to win even a single seat, officially or through independents, in two of the district’s 14 block panchayats. In Areacode, KC(M) and RMP have representation, but CPM has none.