IAS Prasanth’s prolonged suspension following tussle with Kerala CS turns into a talking point on social media

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prolonged suspension of young IAS officer N Prasanth has emerged as a rare and contentious episode in Kerala’s bureaucratic history, with the duration stretching beyond one year.
The ongoing tussle between Prasanth, a 2007 batch IAS officer, and Chief Secretary A Jayathilal has drawn significant attention—not only within the IAS fraternity but also across social media, where Prasanth enjoys considerable popularity as “Collector Bro.”
Prasanth was originally placed under suspension in November 2024 after he levelled serious allegations against Jayathilak, accusing him of file tampering, document fabrication within the state’s e-office system, and other irregularities.
Several senior IAS officers say they cannot recall any other officer in the state serving a suspension period exceeding a year, a factor that has made his case particularly noteworthy.
The latest twist came earlier this month, when the suspension—due to end in November—was extended for another six months. The order, issued by the Chief Secretary on November 4, just a day before the suspension was set to lapse, extends the period to May 6, 2026. The move, reportedly made with the concurrence of the Centre, surprised many within the bureaucracy.
“Since Prasanth continued his fight against the Chief Secretary even during the suspension by posting more allegations online, I expected some action. But I never thought the suspension would be extended for six more months,” a senior IAS officer said.
Under the All India Services (AIS) Rules, the suspension of an officer in cases not involving criminal or corruption charges cannot ordinarily exceed one year. Officials say the administration bypassed this limitation by citing new disciplinary proceedings initiated against Prasanth.
Another senior officer said the young IAS official should have pursued his grievances through official channels. “In my personal opinion, it would have been better if Prasanth had fought the system internally instead of making public allegations. If such conduct is tolerated, it sends a wrong signal,” the officer said.
Among younger officers, the episode is being viewed as a defining clash between junior and senior ranks—one that could set a precedent for future internal disputes.
“I have no idea how this case will end. Since Prasanth continues his fight even after the extension of suspension, it has become unpredictable. Whatever the outcome, this will remain a lesson. Many junior officers are already being warned by seniors—‘remember the Prasanth case’—whenever they show signs of dissent. So the outcome is crucial,” a junior IAS officer said.
With the confrontation intensifying, several eminent retired IAS officers feel the issue should be resolved quickly instead of dragging on as a prolonged tussle. “I can’t recall any IAS officer in Kerala being suspended for more than a year. I personally don’t want this suspension to extend further and hope this tussle ends soon,” a former chief secretary said.
The loop
November 9, 2024: Prasanth made serious allegations against Jayathilak on social media.
November 11, 2024: Acting on a report submitted by the chief secretary, the Kerala government suspended Prasanth for alleged violations of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.
December 2024: A formal charge memo was served to Prasanth, accusing him of publicly vilifying senior colleagues and engaging in conduct unbecoming of an IAS officer.
January 2025: The Suspension Review Committee (SRC) extended his suspension by another 120 days, till the end of April 2025.
April 2025: The suspension was extended again for six months, up to November 2025.
July 2025: The government appointed a two-member panel to carry out a detailed inquiry into the disciplinary charges.
November 2025: As Prasanth completed one year under suspension, he continued to make serious allegations against senior bureaucrats. His suspension was extended further by 180 days.