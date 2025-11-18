IAS Prasanth’s prolonged suspension following tussle with Kerala CS turns into a talking point on social media

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prolonged suspension of young IAS officer N Prasanth has emerged as a rare and contentious episode in Kerala’s bureaucratic history, with the duration stretching beyond one year.

The ongoing tussle between Prasanth, a 2007 batch IAS officer, and Chief Secretary A Jayathilal has drawn significant attention—not only within the IAS fraternity but also across social media, where Prasanth enjoys considerable popularity as “Collector Bro.”

Prasanth was originally placed under suspension in November 2024 after he levelled serious allegations against Jayathilak, accusing him of file tampering, document fabrication within the state’s e-office system, and other irregularities.

Several senior IAS officers say they cannot recall any other officer in the state serving a suspension period exceeding a year, a factor that has made his case particularly noteworthy.

The latest twist came earlier this month, when the suspension—due to end in November—was extended for another six months. The order, issued by the Chief Secretary on November 4, just a day before the suspension was set to lapse, extends the period to May 6, 2026. The move, reportedly made with the concurrence of the Centre, surprised many within the bureaucracy.

“Since Prasanth continued his fight against the Chief Secretary even during the suspension by posting more allegations online, I expected some action. But I never thought the suspension would be extended for six more months,” a senior IAS officer said.

Under the All India Services (AIS) Rules, the suspension of an officer in cases not involving criminal or corruption charges cannot ordinarily exceed one year. Officials say the administration bypassed this limitation by citing new disciplinary proceedings initiated against Prasanth.