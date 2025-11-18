ICA recognises ULCCS, a Kerala cooperative society, as global cooperative cultural heritage site

KOCHI: The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), Kerala’s century-old labour cooperative famed for its transformative role in community-led development, has been honoured as a Global Cooperative Cultural Heritage Site by the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA).

The announcement, made at the iconic Itamaraty Palace in Brasília—Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, designed by Oscar Niemeyer—places ULCCS among 31 globally significant sites that capture the spirit and legacy of the cooperative movement.

ULCCS shares the distinction with the Dr Verghese Kurien Museum of Amul in Anand, Gujarat, making India one of the few countries with two entries on the inaugural list.

These 31 “founding sites” span 25 countries, including landmarks such as the birthplace of modern cooperation in Rochdale (UK), the Federation of Southern Cooperatives (USA), Moshi Co-operative University (Tanzania), and the ILO Cooperative and Social and Solidarity Economy Unit (Switzerland).

Unveiled alongside the announcement was the world’s first Cooperative Cultural Heritage Platform and Global Map, a digital window into how cooperatives have shaped culture, livelihoods, education, and social progress across generations.

ULCCS is featured on the platform’s dedicated page, introducing global audiences to its unique legacy from rural Malabar.

“Cooperatives are not only enterprises; they are bearers of culture, history, and identity,” said Ariel Guarco, ICA President.