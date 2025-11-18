ICA recognises ULCCS, a Kerala cooperative society, as global cooperative cultural heritage site

KOCHI: The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), Kerala’s century-old labour cooperative famed for its transformative role in community-led development, has been honoured as a Global Cooperative Cultural Heritage Site by the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA).
The announcement, made at the iconic Itamaraty Palace in Brasília—Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, designed by Oscar Niemeyer—places ULCCS among 31 globally significant sites that capture the spirit and legacy of the cooperative movement.
ULCCS shares the distinction with the Dr Verghese Kurien Museum of Amul in Anand, Gujarat, making India one of the few countries with two entries on the inaugural list.
These 31 “founding sites” span 25 countries, including landmarks such as the birthplace of modern cooperation in Rochdale (UK), the Federation of Southern Cooperatives (USA), Moshi Co-operative University (Tanzania), and the ILO Cooperative and Social and Solidarity Economy Unit (Switzerland).
Unveiled alongside the announcement was the world’s first Cooperative Cultural Heritage Platform and Global Map, a digital window into how cooperatives have shaped culture, livelihoods, education, and social progress across generations.
ULCCS is featured on the platform’s dedicated page, introducing global audiences to its unique legacy from rural Malabar.
“Cooperatives are not only enterprises; they are bearers of culture, history, and identity,” said Ariel Guarco, ICA President.
“With this global map, we celebrate cooperation as humanity’s shared heritage,” he said in a release. Brazilian cooperative leader Márcio Lopes de Freitas called the sites “living classrooms of solidarity,” while NCDC Managing Director Pankaj Bansal highlighted India’s technical partnership in developing the platform.
The ceremony in Brasília saw participation from high-level dignitaries, including Ambassador Maria Laura de Rocha and UNESCO representatives.
A century of labour-led transformation
Founded in 1925, ULCCS has grown into one of the world’s largest and most diversified labour cooperatives, employing over 18,000 people and recording an annual turnover of Rs 2,334 crore. Recognised globally for its ethical labour practices and engineering excellence, the cooperative was ranked the world’s second-largest in the Industry and Utilities category by the World Cooperative Monitor for three consecutive years.
From building Kerala’s major infrastructure to creating the world’s only labour-owned IT park (UL Cyberpark), ULCCS has diversified into technology, education, crafts, agriculture, housing, disaster management, and more—setting a global benchmark for labour-driven development.
A growing global movement
The ICA’s new heritage initiative opens nominations worldwide, guided by a Charter that prioritises authenticity, community participation, sustainability, and cultural significance. Recognised sites will be awarded the ICA–CCH Label.
Looking ahead, the ICA plans to launch the Intangible Cooperative Heritage List in 2026, spotlighting oral traditions, rituals, and practices that embody cooperative culture.
With ULCCS now on the global map, Kerala's cooperative legacy steps onto the world stage—rooted in solidarity, powered by workers, and recognised as a living cultural treasure.