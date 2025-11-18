LDF promises jobs to 20 lakh women, to take poverty eradication to next level

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Solution to stray dog menace, taking extreme poverty eradication to the next level and jobs to women are among the promises LDF made in its manifesto for local body elections released in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The manifesto also accused the Congress of adopting a soft Hindutva stand and joining hands with communal elements like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI.

The manifesto said as a further step in eradicating extreme poverty from Kerala, the government would take steps to find extreme poor families—by liberalising the indicators—and uplift them.

The government would also provide further financial aid to families already freed from absolute poverty and ensure they do not fall into that situation again.

On the stray dog menace, the LDF assured people that centres would be started in each local self-government institution with the help of non-government organisations to house the canines as per the Supreme Court’s directions.

The manifesto said the government aims to raise women participation in jobs to 50%. “Around 20 lakh women will be provided jobs. Kudumbashree aims to provide three lakh jobs before the end of this financial year. If a woman gets Rs 10,000 as monthly income, a sum of Rs 24,000 crore as additional income can reach ordinary citizens,” it said.