LDF promises jobs to 20 lakh women, to take poverty eradication to next level

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Solution to stray dog menace, taking extreme poverty eradication to the next level and jobs to women are among the promises LDF made in its manifesto for local body elections released in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The manifesto also accused the Congress of adopting a soft Hindutva stand and joining hands with communal elements like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI.
The manifesto said as a further step in eradicating extreme poverty from Kerala, the government would take steps to find extreme poor families—by liberalising the indicators—and uplift them.
The government would also provide further financial aid to families already freed from absolute poverty and ensure they do not fall into that situation again.
On the stray dog menace, the LDF assured people that centres would be started in each local self-government institution with the help of non-government organisations to house the canines as per the Supreme Court’s directions.
The manifesto said the government aims to raise women participation in jobs to 50%. “Around 20 lakh women will be provided jobs. Kudumbashree aims to provide three lakh jobs before the end of this financial year. If a woman gets Rs 10,000 as monthly income, a sum of Rs 24,000 crore as additional income can reach ordinary citizens,” it said.
On housing, it said though the target of 5.29 lakh houses under LIFE Project will be accomplished in 2025-26, the government will build houses for any family left out of it. It will also rehabilitate those living in road purampokku with pattaya and land.
“Nutritious food will be ensured in anganwadis and schools. The government will convert the rest of the 20% primary health centres into family health centres with an outpatient wing working twice,” the poll document said
The LDF also promised that providing continuous treatment, medicine and palliative benefits to the bedridden patients would be declared as their right. “As per the budget declaration, the experience of senior citizens will be used in projects like ‘New Innings’.
The service pay system of Bud school employees will be revised. Financial aid will be provided to fishermen who could not venture into the sea due to climate change,” it said.
LDF manifesto
Mini industrial parks, work near home facility in LSG bodies
Destination Challenge centres in villages
Co-working spaces
Public spaces like Manaveeyam Veedhi
A playground in each LSG Open gym
Strengthen gender budgeting
More One Stop Centres for women subjected to sexual assaults
Special importance to investment projects of transgenders
Crime mapping in all LSGs Hike in financial aid to Kudumbshree
Local heat action plan Safety plan in all schools More financial aid to LSGs
Funds will be collected via municipal bonds for issuing loans for projects
The ISO certification to all LSGs
Housing, food for all