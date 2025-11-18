SHRC orders Kerala govt to pay Rs 1-lakh aid to victim of police custodial torture

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the state government to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a construction labourer, who was subjected to custodial torture by a sub-inspector earlier attached with Varkala police station.

The directive issued by SHRC chairperson Alexander Thomas said the government can deduct the amount from the police officer. Suresh Koyippad, a native of Chathannoor, was beaten up by then Varkala SI P R Rahul on August 30, 2022. Suresh sustained injuries on his abdomen, resulting in the blockage of urine, in the incident.

The officer had alleged that Suresh was detained for illegal soil mining, but the commission observed that the vehicle used was not detained. Moreover, Suresh was booked for obstructing the duty of the police officer and not for soil mining, the commission found.

Additionally, the police officer had responded that Suresh sustained injuries when he was forcefully made to enter the police jeep. But the commission rejected the allegation.

It was also revealed that Suresh was detained by 3.30 pm and kept in the station till 9.30pm. The reports submitted by the home additional chief secretary, the state police chief, the SHRC investigation wing and the Kollam district police chief reckoned that the human rights of Suresh were violated.